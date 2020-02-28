Menu

Fake gun, thousands of pounds and 'evidence of drug dealing' seized in Bridgnorth raid

By Rory Smith | Bridgnorth | Crime | Published:

A fake gun, thousands of pounds and 'evidence of the supply of drugs' were seized during a raid at a property in Bridgnorth today.

Items seized by police during a drugs raid in Bridgnorth. Photo: @ShifnalCops

Officers from West Mercia Police carried out a warrant some time before 3.30pm.

The door to the property was smashed open before an imitation firearm, thousands of pounds in cash and evidence of drug dealing was found.

Shifnal & Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Officers from West Mercia Police today executed a warrant at an address in Bridgnorth, evidence of the supply of drugs was seized along with several thousands of pounds in cash and an imitation firearm."

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

