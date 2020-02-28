Fake gun, thousands of pounds and 'evidence of drug dealing' seized in Bridgnorth raid

Officers from West Mercia Police carried out a warrant some time before 3.30pm.

The door to the property was smashed open before an imitation firearm, thousands of pounds in cash and evidence of drug dealing was found.

Shifnal & Albrighton Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Officers from West Mercia Police today executed a warrant at an address in Bridgnorth, evidence of the supply of drugs was seized along with several thousands of pounds in cash and an imitation firearm."