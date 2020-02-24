Judge gives Telford drug dealer chance to confess sins to family before jail

Tavien Dolphin, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and of being concerned in the supply of cannabis at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

But Judge Peter Barrie said he was prepared to take a "humane" view, and allow Dolphin until February 28 to tell his family about his criminal activity and get his affairs in order.

Hunter Gray, defending, said: "He has a young child. He hasn't told his other family. His last conviction was in 2018 and he tells me he has taken significant strides in his life since then.

"He hasn't come to court prepared for an immediate custodial sentence."

Judge Barrie told Dolphin, of Dawley Road in Arleston, Telford: "Given all of the circumstances, you must prepare yourself for a custodial sentence." He also told Dolphin that if he didn't attend court for his sentencing date it would be worse for him in the long run, and added: "I'm trusting you to be here."