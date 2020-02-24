14-year-old charged with attempted murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Telford

The 14-year-old appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court in relation to the incident in Telford Town Park on Thursday where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and airlifted to hospital.

The hearing on Saturday was adjourned and the accused is set to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He is currently being held in a youth detention centre.

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed at about 2.20pm and was treated for serious injuries before being airlifted to hospital.

A 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl were also arrested and police said they had both been released on bail.

West Mercia Police set up a cordon around the park when the incident took place and had additional officers patrolling the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance to the scene and a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance was sent from Cosford.