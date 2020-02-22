Telford man claims shop thefts he admitted to were actually his brother

Shaun McCambridge, 35, previously admitted 18 charges of theft, one of fraud, one of criminal damage, and one of assault after targeting shops including Morrisons, M&S and One Stop.

But at his sentencing hearing, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that during his arrest for one of the thefts McCambridge broke his ankle.

After receiving hospital treatment and going to custody, McCambridge accepted charges without seeing evidence.

He claims that thefts from M&S amounting to around £1,000 in goods were committed by his brother.

Kevin Jones, defending, said: “In the course of his last arrest at Morrisons, he sustained a fractured ankle.

"Because of that he was arrested and taken to hospital. He was returned to the police station and was medicated for pain.

“He was charged with 21 offences, which police had been gathering in readiness for his arrest.”

Mr Jones added that even the prosecution suggested the M&S thefts involved McCambridge’s brother.

Advertising

The assault occurred when someone tried to stop McCambridge, of Dawley Road, Arleston, Telford, stealing from One Stop in September last year.

Judge Anthony Lowe relisted the case for April 3, and granted McCambridge bail.

He told McCambridge: “You accept some of the offences. If you are stupid enough to commit more offences while you’re out, you would make a difficult position absolutely impossible.”