Shirehall move still under consideration for Shrewsbury police

John Campion, Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, has confirmed that the measure will be looked at as the town's current police station at Monkmoor reaches "the end of its economic life".

Shropshire Council has been looking at ways to maximise the use of Shirehall for the past few years.

Mr Campion said co-locating police with the council would be considered. The option would provide an alternative to upgrading the police station or potentially building a new one.

He said: "I am committed to providing the police with a fit-for-purpose and efficient police estate, along with the tools they require to help keep communities safe.

"The current site in Monkmoor is reaching the end of its economic life and, as such, all options will be considered, including co-location with Shropshire Council.”

Mr Campion added: "Our police force needs to be in fit-for-purpose buildings that support the new technology we are introducing.

"It is also important that, while doing this, we are identifying savings and ways of working better and more closely with partners."

The Monkmoor police station was built in 1973, and Shrewsbury's MP Daniel Kawczynski has previously said he would like to see the police moved to a more modern site – potentially at Shirehall.

He has also suggested that the Monkmoor Police Station site could be used to build housing.

Earlier this month speaking at the West Mercia Police and Crime Panel, Mr Campion explained that he is not in favour of single use police or fire stations.

He also spoke about the potential for police to move into Shirehall, saying: "I see a continued drive towards a northern hub in Shropshire, and I see Shirehall as one of the options as to how we do that.

“It is still on the agenda but it is about making sure we get the right scheduling of our projects.”

Shropshire Council's leader, Peter Nutting, has previously confirmed that discussions were taking place with Mr Campion over police taking on part of Shirehall.