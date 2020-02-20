Advertising
Telford man accused of murder given new court date
A Telford man accused of murder will now appear in a Norwich court in April.
Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, is charged with the murder of Cherith Van Der Ploeg, 60.
A hearing was held at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday and it was decided that a plea hearing would go ahead on April 9.
Police officers were called to an address in Highfields, New Costessey, Norwich on Saturday evening to reports that a woman had been found dead.
