Telford man accused of murder given new court date

Telford | Crime | Published:

A Telford man accused of murder will now appear in a Norwich court in April.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, is charged with the murder of Cherith Van Der Ploeg, 60.

A hearing was held at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday and it was decided that a plea hearing would go ahead on April 9.

Police officers were called to an address in Highfields, New Costessey, Norwich on Saturday evening to reports that a woman had been found dead.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs

