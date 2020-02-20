Call for police base at Newport Fire Station

It comes after the new policing boss for Telford & Wrekin, Superintendent Jim Baker, committed to making sure there is a proportionate level of police officers in the town.

He said Newport was a thriving market town, and that the police had a role in helping make it more successful.

Newport town councillor Thomas Janke has now made a plea to bring back a base for response officers in the area.

He wants them to be based at Newport Fire Station in Salters Lane, in the absence of a police station.

Councillor Janke has made his request in writing to West Mercia Police & Crime Commissioner John Campion.

“Whilst I understand that previous Government cuts forced the closure of the police station, the fire station is a near perfect space to base police response officers,” Councillor Janke said.

“It is common sense for the fire service and police to work together.

"Residents want police stationed in Newport once again.”

Councillor Janke’s call comes in light of the return of permanent response officers to towns such as Ludlow, Whitchurch and Bridgnorth, following the announcement of 300 additional officers across West Mercia.

He has been campaigning for several months for more neighbourhood police in Newport.

Councillor Janke added: “In my role as community safety chair for Newport Town Council, I am inundated with complaints from residents who are tired of feeling unsafe in their community, and who have the perception of a total lack of police protection on their streets.”

He says the town has recently seen an increase in anti-social behaviour, and a recent suspected arson attack on three vehicles which led to an operational order for additional dedicated patrols to be carried out in the area.