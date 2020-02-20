Menu

Burglars steal car from Telford home

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Crime | Published:

Burglars stole a car and other items after breaking into a house in Telford.

Thieves broke into a home in Birchwood Close, Muxton, last night.

They entered through the front door, taking a laptop and wallet, before stealing the car.

Now police are looking for anybody who saw anything to come forward.

Anybody with information is asked to call the police on 101, citing 0078S 200220.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

