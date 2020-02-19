Menu

Driver arrested after police chase in Newtown

By Nick Humphreys | Newtown | Crime | Published:

A police chase in Newtown saw a motorist arrested for dangerous driving after also testing positive for cannabis.

The driver was also charged with failing to stop for police and was taken to custody before interview.

Newtown RPU tweeted: "Vehicle pursuit through Newtown by 34, driver arrested for dangerous driving, + drug swipe for cannabis, failing to stop for police. Awaiting interview in custody. #fatal5 #roadpolicing #pursuit."

