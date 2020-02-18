Man who smashed victim over head with wine bottle in Ludlow attack spared immediate jail term

The male victim was forced to seek medical treatment and needed to have a laceration to his head surgically stapled following the attack, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

William Cecil-Jones and his former girlfriend broke up in June last year and not long after he decided to go to her home in Ludlow.

Mr John Brotherton, prosecuting, said she was woken by shouting and realised the 22-year-old was in her bedroom.

Cecil-Jones then struck a man at the property to his head with a wine bottle, causing him to bleed heavily.

He sought medical attention at Ludlow Community Hospital.

During the attack, the court was told the woman's arm was also struck by the wine bottle.

Mr Brotherton said Cecil-Jones then dropped the bottle and ran out of the address.

Police were alerted to the situation by medical staff and the defendant was arrested.

Cecil-Jones, who is currently living in Devon but was previously from Gravel Hill, Ludlow, had admitted common assault and assault causing actual bodily harm at an earlier court hearing.

Representing Cecil-Jones, Ms Debra White said a number of people had given him good references, including the father of his ex-girlfriend.

Ms White said: "He's told the probation service he deserves to be punished for what he has done.

"He is sincere in his expression of regret.

"His behaviour is entirely out of character."

She said no one could be certain that Cecil-Jones had deliberately struck his ex-girlfriend with the bottle.

Sentencing him, Judge Peter Barrie said: "You caused these significant wounds to his head.

"In the course of doing that, when she was trying to protect him, the bottle at one point struck her arm but caused no distinct injury."

He said his relationship break-up was not justification of his actions but did explain his emotional state which led to the behaviour.

Judge Barrie said he had read a number of good references and, although a prison sentence was required, it could be suspended.

Cecil-Jones was given a 10 month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He will have to do 120 hours unpaid work and 20 days of a rehabilitation activity.

Judge Barrie also ordered him to pay £250 compensation to the male victim and £250 towards prosecution costs.

Cecil-Jones was told he must pay the sum within six months.