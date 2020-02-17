Telford man appears in court on murder charge

Police officers were called to an address in Highfields, New Costessey, Norwich, shortly before 11pm on Saturday to reports that a woman had been found dead.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via a video link today.

He is charged with the murder of Cherith Van Der Ploeg, 60.

No plea was taken.

He was remanded into custody and is expected to appear at Norwich Crown Court tomorrow.

A Home Office post mortem examination was carried out today.