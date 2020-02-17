Power tools stolen as two south Shropshire properties broken into in one night

Outbuildings at two properties in Totterton village in Lydbury North were broken into overnight last night.

One of the properties, a farm, has had numerous outbuildings broken into and the other property was a garage.

Power tools were stolen from the buildings, including Stihl strimmers and DeWalt tools, worth hundreds of pounds.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information or anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area to come forward.

Police can be called on 101 quoting incident number 120s170220.