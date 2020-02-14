Two arrested and safety warning issued as potentially harmful drug stolen from Shropshire pharmacy

Thieves broke into one of the two pharmacies on Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton at about 12.50am on Thursday where a number of items were taken.

Included in the theft were two packs of Digoxin, a strong medication used to treat a range of heart conditions, and West Mercia Police has issued a safety warning surrounding the drugs which have not been found.

A 40-year-old man and 37-year-old man, both from Church Stretton, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary. Police said they have been released on bail to return to the police station in March.

Detective Constable Neil Ward said: "We have not yet located this medication and as such are issuing a warning to the local community in case anyone finds it.

"If the medication is taken by someone who it has not been prescribed to it could be a serious danger to their health.

"Should you find this medication, please return it to a pharmacy or the police station."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 020S of February 13, 2020.