Schoolgirls awarded cash in pervert case

“They should not be afraid of walking to school,” he said.

District Judge George Lowe, sitting at Llandudno magistrates’ court, said it was quite clear the actions of 47-year-old Jason Kirkham had a profound effect on the two friends, who were 12 at the time.

Kirkham, formerly of Castle Street, Llangollen, but now of Eastcote Crescent, Burntwood, Staffordshire, was found guilty after trial on two charges of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13.

Kirkham, a part-time barman, was given a 26-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay the girls £300 and £200 respectively. He must also pay costs of £150 and a surcharge of £122, and undertake a rehabilitation programme.

The judge also imposed a five-year sexual harm prevention order containing several restrictions prohibiting from having direct contact with young children.