Lock up your Land Rovers: Warning from police as vehicles targeted in Newport

Newport police warned residents after two Land Rover Defender vehicles were attacked in Newport town centre on Monday night and three males were seen acting suspiciously near another Defender at around 5pm on Wednesday.

They have issued advice to owners and say that bonnets, doors and headlights are the most commonly stolen items from Defender and Discovery models.

They asked owners to consider fitting security bolts to doors and bonnets and ensure that the vehicle has an alarm which is switched on when the vehicle is unattended.

TWO @LandRover_UK #Defender vehicles were attacked in #Newport town centre on Monday night and 3 males were seen acting suspiciously near another #Defender at approx 5pm last night#LockUpYourLandRovers #RuralCrimeMatters pic.twitter.com/msS38d31Y0 — Newport SNT (@NewportCops) February 13, 2020

Further advice can be found at local Land Rover clubs or online forums.

Anyone with any information can call police on 101.