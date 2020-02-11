Shrewsbury shop fitter caught on phone while driving gets road ban lifted

Philip Jennings, 47, was stopped by police in the work van he shares with a colleague in Ditherington Road on November 5 last year.

He pleaded guilty to driving while using the phone and driving without insurance at Telford Magistrates Court, and was handed six points on his driving license for each offence - totalling the 12 which result in an automatic disqualification.

Jennings, who was previously disqualified from driving in 2016, was appealing his sentence due to needing his license to drive up and down the country for his job, fitting out shops for companies including Costa Coffee and Starbucks.

He claimed he believed his colleague had dealt with the insurance, however no evidence was provided to confirm that.

Judge Anthony Lowe and two magistrates who deliberated with him at Shrewsbury Crown Court decided that according to the letter of the law, Jennings' disqualification was too harsh a punishment.

His ban was rescinded and he was instead given eight points for the driving without insurance charge.

But Judge Lowe told Jennings: “From my point of view, I think for using a mobile phone you should be banned. You’ve got a chance to keep your job. For goodness sake, don’t throw it away.”

Jennings, of Ditherington Road, was also awarded his £450 legal fees.