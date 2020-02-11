Robbers admit stealing cash, jewellery and car keys in 'particularly nasty' Bridgnorth house raid

Police were called to the property, in Queens Road, Low Town, shortly after 10am on January 7.

Acer Bridges, 38, Elias Taylor, 42, and Eddie Jones, 30, all admitted of two counts of robbery, one count of possession of criminal property and one count of receiving stolen goods.

The receiving matter relates to the trio handling a stolen Ford belonging to a Joseph Bucket.

Bridges, of Tardebigge, in Worcestershire; Taylor, of Barlestone, Leicestershire; and Jones, of Surrey; were all remanded in custody following the hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

Judge Anthony Lowe told the defendants: "I want to make it abundantly clear that custodial sentences are inevitable."

The men will be sentenced on March 16.

Following the burglary last month Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally, of West Mercia Police, said: “This was a particularly nasty burglary where a couple were assaulted in their home.

"We have arrested three people in connection with this incident and they are currently in police custody.”