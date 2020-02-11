Police chief accused of 'cherry picking' Bridgnorth crime figures

Following concerns raised by security expert Rik Bartholomew that vehicle crime in Bridgnorth was an issue in the town, West Mercia Police & Crime Commissioner John Campion responded by saying it had dropped by more than 50 per cent compared to the year prior.

But following "disbelief" from Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce, a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) was submitted and revealed the annual statistics to be almost identical.

The figures show throughout last year, there were a total of 143 reports of vehicle crime recorded by West Mercia Police compared to 144 in 2018, a decrease of one.

This shows an increase of more than 55 per cent compared to 2017, when just 92 crimes were recorded.

But in response to concerns raised in December 2019, Mr Campion told Mr Bartholomew in January that he had a 'different view of local crime compared to the picture coming in to the police', and said there had been 21 recorded vehicle crimes in Bridgnorth for the last three months, a 50 per cent decrease on the same period for the previous year.

Steve Robbins, chairman of Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce, said the "cherry picked" figures show a "glitch" in the truth.

Mr Robbins said: "I think electorates are getting fed up of people taking facts to distort the truth. There is a problem, everyone knows it and we want that problem addressed.

"The Chamber of Commerce just couldn't believe the crime had halved and sure enough the figures came back and we found the three months he cherry picked shows a glitch that it was down by half and when you look at the year it's exactly the same as the year before.

Advertising

"I think that's pushing things too far and what's of more interest, certainly to people in Bridgnorth, is that we've got a problem of crime, we all know there's a problem and we want that problem addressed."

Mr Campion said: "Recent and significant improvements have been made by West Mercia Police to tackle vehicle crime in Bridgnorth. Although there had been an increase in reported vehicle crime over 2017/18 in the area, it plateaued into 2019 and I am encouraged to see that it had reduced significantly over the last six months of 2019.

"I am reassured that the force is tackling the issue and becoming increasingly effective in preventing vehicle crime from taking place.

“Shropshire remains a safe place to live and work and I will continue to ensure the force has the resources it needs to tackle crime and keep communities safe."