Interim road ban for driver in crash near Bridgnorth

Mark Frazer, 32, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Thomas Smith by driving dangerously on the A454 at Swancote near Bridgnorth, and to a charge of aggravated vehicle taking on June 25, 2018.

Frazer had initially pleaded not guilty to the offences, but changed his pleas at a hearing held at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday.

The case relates to a collision which resulted in Mr Smith, who was travelling in a green Ford Ka, being hurt, along with Roger Morse and Mark Rowe.

Skye Brogan-Harvey, the front seat passenger in the Frazer's VW Golf, was also hurt during the incident which happened at about 8.45pm..

At the hearing Frazer, of East Avenue, East Park, Wolverhampton, was also disqualified from driving for the interim.

Another defendant James Hale, 22, of Bradney Lodge, Worfield, charged with an offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to the same incident, did not give a plea.

The matter was adjourned until April 13. Frazer and Hale were granted unconditional bail.