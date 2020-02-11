Five boys - aged 12 to 16 - arrested after stabbing of man in Telford

The assault happened around 7.10pm on Thursday, February 6, in the Bembridge area of Brookside, Telford.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Police have now confirmed that five boys, aged between 12 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail.

They said the investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

DS Adrian Jones, said: “If anyone has any information that may help with our enquiries we would ask them to get in contact with us.

"The assault happened around 7.10pm on Thursday evening in Bembridge in Brookside, if anyone has CCTV or was driving in the area and has dash cam and has not yet spoken to us we would urge them to get in contact.”

A spokesman for the force said that they have been making concerted efforts to stop young people becoming involved in knife crime.

He said: "Last year police launched an initiative in Telford that sees police work with other agencies to identify and support young people on the periphery of knife crime.

"The Steer Clear Programme sees police work with Telford & Wrekin Council, West Midlands Ambulance Service and charity organisations to raise awareness of the consequences of knife crime and provide alternative opportunities to young people.

"People can find out more or make a referral to the programme email: SteerClearProgramme@westmercia.pnn.police.uk."