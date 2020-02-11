'Do they deserve parents like you?': Drug dealing couple sentenced after machete, crack and heroin found in stolen car

Omari Barrett, 27, and Charlie Holness, 25, who have two young children together, appeared in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court after their dealing was rumbled.

Barrett’s criminal wrongdoing was discovered when police spotted him behind the wheel of a VW Golf they suspected to be stolen on the A454 near Bridgnorth on March 28, 2017.

They pursued it down a narrow country lane before deploying a stinger to deflate its tyres.

Barrett was with another woman in the car, and both tried to flee but they didn’t get far before they were arrested.

It turned out that the car was stolen and had fake plates, and officers found a 22-inch machete inside.

Also in the car was 3.04g of heroin, worth around £440 in street deals, and 1.04g of crack cocaine, which would be worth £230 if divided up into smaller quantities.

A telephone was also found and examined by an expert. It revealed that Barrett had been involved in dealing drugs and it also incriminated Holness, who was found to have been involved in dealing drugs over a period of two weeks.

When she was interviewed by police she had a statement prepared in which she said she was doing it to provide money for her children.

John Oates, prosecuting at Shrewsbury Crown Court, added: “A police officer examined her mobile phone and found pictures of her wearing designer clothes and partying, which would somewhat contradict her claims of not having enough money to look after her children.”

'Do they deserve parents like you?'

Barrett, of Marsh Lane, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a Class A drug, two of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, and one of aggravated vehicle taking.

Previous convictions include two robberies, and he has already served a 14-month sentence for dangerous driving in relation to this case.

Holness, of Showell Road, Wolverhampton, admitted two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Debra White, defending Barrett, said that he had got himself a job, taken responsibility and stayed out of trouble since his release from prison in September last year. She added: “He is remorseful.”

Rob Edwards, defending Holness, asked Judge Anthony Lowe to consider not sending her to jail so that their children would not have to go into care.

Judge Anthony Lowe questioned whether the children would be better off without them.

He said: “Whenever I have to deal with people who are supplying Class A drugs I do wonder if they have ever stopped to think about the consequences.

“You are parents of two young children. In the course of your dealing you would have been supplying fathers and mothers who have children. Their drug use could result in their children being taken away and going into care, then becoming damaged and getting involved in drugs and so the cycle goes on and on.

“Your children will not be young forever. How would you feel if someone was supplying them with drugs? Do they deserve parents like you? You are not good role models.”

He sentenced Barrett to and immediate 26 months in custody, while Holness was given a 20-months prison sentence, suspended for two years.