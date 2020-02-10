Telford DJ stamped on ex in sustained attack

Nimrod Randall, 42, attacked his former girlfriend at her house in Telford, grabbing her hair, pushing her to the floor and stamping on her.

Prosecutor Richard Davenport told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Randall’s victim jumps when she hears noises and is “afraid to go out in case somebody hurts me”.

He also said it has made her reluctant to get into relationships and she’s too scared to live on her own.

Randall, of Coronation Drive, Donnington, was convicted after trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has previous convictions for three robberies dating back to 1996 and a fraud case in 2013.

Debra White, defending, said: “He understands he must accept the verdict of the jury. This relationship should have come to a conclusion and remained that way a long time ago.”

She asked Judge Anthony Lowe to consider not sending him to jail due to the affect it would have on his children.

Judge Lowe told Randall: “I think the most disappointing aspect of this is that you didn’t have the courage to face up to what you had done. Whether that was because you were ashamed, I don’t know.

“You are still living your life as if you are 22, not 42. You have responsibilities now. Some role model you are for those children. You need to look in the mirror and think ‘is this the image I want my children to grow up with of their father?’”

He sentenced Randall to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, and 120 hours of unpaid work. Randall was also ordered to pay £600 compensation, £600 court costs and was given a restraining order banning him from contacting his victim for five years.