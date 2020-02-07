Councillor, 66, to face crown court trial over £1.80 theft charge

Machynlleth town councillor Myfanwy Noella Elliot, 66, appeared in the dock at Mold Crown Court this morning.

Elliot, of Bryn-y-Gog, Machynlleth, pleaded not guilty to the theft of Panadol Advance tablets from the town's Co-operative Store.

Defence barrister Myles Wilson said he had gone through prosecution witness statements with Elliot and there were a number of things she did not agree with.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said that he could not remember how long ago it was that he saw such a case in the crown court.

The judge asked if it had been an election by the defendant or whether the prosecution had "a sudden rush a blood" to the head.

Prosecuting barrister Andrew Green said that the defendant had elected crown court trial.

The judge adjourned the case for trial at Caernarfon Crown Court on March 4.

Elliott was re-bailed and warned by the judge that the trial would go ahead in her absence if she did not turn up.