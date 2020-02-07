Hundreds of self-harm incidents recorded at Shropshire prison

The Prison Reform Trust says a national failure to ensure humane conditions for prisoners and deal with their mental health problems is being “paid for in human misery and distress”.

Ministry of Justice data shows there were 398 self-harm incidents at HMP Altcourse in the 12 months to September 2019.

This was significantly down from 536 during the previous year, but still much higher than the 192 cases in the 12 months to September 2005, the earliest period with comparable data.

Of those reported last year, at least 13 required hospital treatment.

Across prisons in England and Wales, self-harm incidents hit a record high of 61,500 over the same period.

Overall, 12,740 prisoners were recorded self-harming, also a record high.

Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust, said the MoJ figures revealed a “hidden crisis” of ever-rising levels of prisoner self-harm.

Distress

"A failure to ensure decent and humane conditions, as well as respond effectively to the large proportion of people in prison with serious mental health problems, is being paid for in human misery and distress,” he said.

"The Government needs a plan to restore purpose and hope to our prisons. Sending more people to prison longer will make matters worse."

Juliet Lyon, chairman of the Independent Panel on Deaths in Custody, said the Government had a "duty to take active steps to protect life".

She added: "Action must be taken now to improve mental healthcare before lives begin to fall apart."

The MoJ data also showed 300 people died in prison custody in England and Wales in 2019 – an eight per cent drop from the previous year.

Of those, 84 were self-inflicted, down from 92 a year earlier.

Prisons Minister Lucy Frazer said: "While self-harm remains a major cause for concern, I want to thank our hardworking prison staff for their efforts in reducing violence on the wings.

"We know there is much more to do, which is why the Government is investing £2.75 billion to make our jails safer - creating 10,000 additional places and stepping up security to cut crime behind bars."