Woman arrested after teenager stabbed in Oswestry

By Aimee Jones | Oswestry | Crime | Published:

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Oswestry.

Emergency services were called to an address in Stanley Place in Salop Road on Tuesday evening to reports of a stabbing.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to an address in Stanley Place in Salop Road, Oswestry, following reports a woman had been stabbed.

"An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

"An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody."

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

