Woman arrested after teenager stabbed in Oswestry

Emergency services were called to an address in Stanley Place in Salop Road on Tuesday evening to reports of a stabbing.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to an address in Stanley Place in Salop Road, Oswestry, following reports a woman had been stabbed.

"An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

"An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody."