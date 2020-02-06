Advertising
Woman arrested after teenager stabbed in Oswestry
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Oswestry.
Emergency services were called to an address in Stanley Place in Salop Road on Tuesday evening to reports of a stabbing.
A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to an address in Stanley Place in Salop Road, Oswestry, following reports a woman had been stabbed.
"An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
"An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in police custody."
