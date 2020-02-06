Elderly Wem victim forced to hand over money for alleged gardening services

Officers are appealing for information following the incident which took place at an address in Station Road on Monday at about 10.30am.

The two men called at the house and claimed they had carried out work for the victim in the garden.

He handed over cash before ringing the police. The suspects left when the victim told them he had informed the police.

It is believed they were in a red Citroen, registration PPF04 EPX.

Officers carrying out enquiries are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.