Thieves steal another catalytic converter from car parked at Telford hospital

The theft happened between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday, while the vehicle was parked at Princess Royal Hospital.

It comes less than a week after an NHS worker spoke of how her car had been targeted twice throughout January while parked at the hospital in Apley Castle.

Police confirmed three people had been arrested in relation to the incidents, which are also occurring at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and have been released pending investigations.

Catalytic converters are stolen for the valuable metal palladium.

The worker, whose car had been hit twice within weeks, said the thefts had cost her £700, around half her month's wages.

She called on the hospital to provide more security, given that staff pay to park at the site.

In response, the director of corporate services at SaTH Julia Clarke said they are looking at ways to fund additional CCTV cameras and security guards.

Police in Telford have warned of an increase in catalytic converters being taken in recent weeks and said the incidents usually involve jacking up the vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Deb Bentley said: “We’re aware there have been a number of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles, including thefts from cars parked in both the Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and are working with the hospital trust to ensure the security of cars parked there.

“Our enquiries into the thefts are ongoing and we have previously arrested three people who have been released under investigation. These enquiries are continuing and I would urge anyone who has information that may help to let us know.

“Our advice to motorists would be to try and make sure they park their vehicle in a well-lit area, near to a security camera or in an area which is busy with either other motorists or people passing through.”

The Telford Cops Twitter account tweeted: "We've had an upsurge in thefts of catalytic converters. They are stolen for the previous metal palladium.

"Thefts occur at night. This will normally involve jacking up the car and cutting off the item. If you see this or anything suspicious happening please call us."

Police have advised that people can protect their vehicles by keeping them in a garage, install motion sensor lights on driveways, park in a well-lit, populated area, or use a forensic security marking kits on the catalytic converter

People can also buy locks to fit to the converter.