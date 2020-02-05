Menu

Telford man, 31, admits burglary charge

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A Telford man has appeared a crown court for a string of offences committed last year.

Scott Fitzgerald, 31, pleaded guilty to an offence of burglary on April 19 at Canal Side, Trench, where a mobile phone and tobacco were stolen.

He also pleaded guilty to an offence of actual bodily harm and an offence of harassment between August 31 and September 6.

The harassment matter relates to Fitzgerald shouting outside the victim's property in the town for 20 minutes.

The case was adjourned at Shrewsbury until February 28 for reports.

Fitzgerald, of James Way, Donnington, was remanded in custody until then.

