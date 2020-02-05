Advertising
Police raid two cannabis farms in Telford
Two cannabis farms have been raided by police in Telford.
Officers swooped to seized a large number of plants and equipment at Chockley's Meadow in Leegomery.
Telford Cops tweeted: "Successful drugs warrant carried out in Chockleys Meadow #seized #destroyed #arrestmade #Hadley #Leegomery #saferneighbourhoods."
They also executed a warrant in Sutton Hill, ramming a door in to find plants under lighting equipment.
Telford Cops tweeted: "Officers and PCSOs execute a positive drugs warrant at address on Sutton Hill. #yousaidwedid #suttonhill."
