Police raid two cannabis farms in Telford

Officers swooped to seized a large number of plants and equipment at Chockley's Meadow in Leegomery.

Telford Cops tweeted: "Successful drugs warrant carried out in Chockleys Meadow #seized #destroyed #arrestmade #Hadley #Leegomery #saferneighbourhoods."

They also executed a warrant in Sutton Hill, ramming a door in to find plants under lighting equipment.

Telford Cops tweeted: "Officers and PCSOs execute a positive drugs warrant at address on Sutton Hill. #yousaidwedid #suttonhill."