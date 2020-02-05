Menu

Police raid two cannabis farms in Telford

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | Crime | Published:

Two cannabis farms have been raided by police in Telford.

Police ram a door at a drugs raid in Sutton Hill. Pic: @TelfordCops

Officers swooped to seized a large number of plants and equipment at Chockley's Meadow in Leegomery.

Telford Cops tweeted: "Successful drugs warrant carried out in Chockleys Meadow #seized #destroyed #arrestmade #Hadley #Leegomery #saferneighbourhoods."

They also executed a warrant in Sutton Hill, ramming a door in to find plants under lighting equipment.

Telford Cops tweeted: "Officers and PCSOs execute a positive drugs warrant at address on Sutton Hill. #yousaidwedid #suttonhill."

