Man left with fractures to his jaw, shoulder and ankle after 'ferocious' Oswestry attack

Adam Peat was taken to hospital after his head struck the ground during the incident on December 14, 2018, outside the Boar's Head pub in Willow Street.

He was attacked by Christopher Morris, 27, of Morda near Oswestry, after the pair exchanged words as they were leaving the premises.

Street camera footage showing the drama as it unfolded was played at the Shrewsbury Crown Court hearing.

Footage shows both men among a crowd before Morris is seen being spoken to to by his former girlfriend who then walks away from the scene.

Immediately Morris turns and hits Mr Peat who is seen falling to the ground sustaining the fractures and torn ankle tendons.

Morris admitted an offence of wounding at a previous hearing.

In his victim impact statement Mr Peat described that he was unable to work for two-and-a half months due to his injuries. He was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment following the incident.

Mr Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said: "He says he has not been able to go into Oswestry from late afternoon because he is worried that the defendant would see him.

Advertising

"His jaw still hurts when he tries to eat and at one stage he was eating liquidised food."

'Violent streak'

In mitigation Mr Stephen Scully said there were discrepancies between the prosecution's statement and what the footage captured and that the victim also played a role in what happened.

Mr Scully said: "There was a lack of premeditation. There was some element of provocation.

Advertising

"He describes it as male pride."

The court heard that Morris had no previous convictions, but had cautions for assault in 2011 and possession of cocaine in 2015.

Sentencing him Judge Anthony Lowe said: "You already have a caution for violence. You have a violent streak in you and you have to work out what is causing it and how to deal with it. Alcohol is a a trigger.

"It is plain from the CCTV that words were being exchanged over a period of time. I suspect that when you watch it now, you wished you had walked away.

"When you are hit without any warning by someone of your weight and size that can cause a lot of damage.

"The fact that his jaw was fractured indicates that is was a ferocious blow."

Morris, self-employed, was jailed for 14 months suspended for two years, and must attend 40 activity days with probation. He must also pay £2,500 in compensation and £450 costs.