Money stolen from purse in Shifnal distraction theft

West Mercia Police said the incident took place at around 1pm on Saturday, January 18.

A spokesman said that a woman was walking in High Street when she was approached by two women.

The women were said to have stood close to the victim before distracting her and removing money from her purse.

One of those responsible is described as wearing a red top and black trousers.

Police said they are investigating but are keen to hear from any witnesses or people who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information can call PC Wright of West Mercia Police on 07817 945521, quoting incident 0471s of 180120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org