Police investigate disorder outside Shrewsbury Academy

Officers were called to the incident which happened near Shrewsbury Academy, in Corndon Crescent, Sundorne, shortly after 3pm today.

The school's headteacher Jon Arnold said: "We are aware of an incident outside the school today which the police were called to.

"The incident is not ongoing."

Officials stressed the incident was not at the school itself.

Shrewsbury Police posted a message on Twitter saying officers had attended the scene "following a report of disorder".

A spokesman added: "An investigation will now take place and positive action taken against those found to be involved."

The nature of the disorder has yet to be revealed.