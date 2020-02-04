Advertising
Man, 28, admits beating up Shropshire woman
A man has admitted beating a Shropshire woman several times including an incident when he grabbed and kicked her.
Thomas Forrester, 28, pleaded guilty to four charges of assault by beating in April and June 2018.
Miss Debra White, mitigating on his behalf, said: "The pleas are entered on the basis that he doesn't accept that he grabbed the complainant round the throat, as alleged."
Mr Delroy Henry, prosecuting, said that the Crown Prosecution Service was due to look again at that particular alleged offence.
He said other offences involved "grabbing and kicking her, resulting in some injuries" and "grabbing her by the arms so that it left bruise marks".
"In the grand scheme of things it may not make a material difference," Mr Henry told the Shrewsbury Crown Court hearing.
A fifth charge was allowed to lie on file.
Judge Anthony Lowe said: "It will undoubtedly cross the custody threshold."
He adjourned the case for reports until February 28 when Forrester, of Forge Close, Churchbridge, Cannock, will be sentenced.
