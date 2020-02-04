Helpers needed for Angel’s visit to Telford

The Angel sculpture will be at Southwater throughout March.

Volunteers are wanted to help speak to members of the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 10am and 4pm.

The Knife Angel is made out of more than 100,000 knife blades, decommissioned, cleaned and blunted. It aims to raise awareness of knife crime in the UK and to help stop people carrying knives.

A programme of workshops for school children and other groups to learn more about the Angel and the effects of knife crime in the community will also be organised.

Those interested in volunteering for the project are asked to visit bit.ly/36GqQn1