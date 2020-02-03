Menu

Baseball bat, drugs and cash seized after cars stopped in Telford and Welshpool

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | Crime | Published:

A baseball bat, Class A drugs and wads of cash have been seized after police stopped cars in Telford and Welshpool.

This baseball bat was seized

Officers stopped a car in Brookside, Telford and discovered he had a bat, drugs and money. He was arrested for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon. He is now in custody.

LPPT North tweeted: "Stop check on a car in Brookside and the driver had a BB bat secreted in the car and tried to conceal Class A drugs about his person and a quantity of cash. X1 in custody PWITS and Off Weapon."

And in the early hours of this morning, a driver was stopped for having a defective rear light, but was found in possession of heroin and a large amount of cash.

Newtown Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "3am vehicle stop in Welshpool by PC34. Rear light defective. Driver drug swiped, +cocaine. In possession of Heroin and large amount of cash. 1 in custody."

