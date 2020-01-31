'Manipulative' Telford man spared jail over 20 years of emotional abuse

Ian Dean-Netscher, aged 64, was handed a suspended sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to coercive and controlling behaviour.

The court heard his victim had been left traumatised after the two-decade ordeal which saw her subjected to repeated threats, insults and acts of humiliation.

Sally Cairns, prosecuting, said: “The defendant’s behaviour deteriorated during the last four years and he became increasingly alcohol-dependant during that period.”

Ms Cairns said Dean-Netscher would badger the victim with constant calls, demanding to know where she was. He humiliated her by making threatening calls to her workplace.

He would also threaten to end his own life, swallowing tablets in front of her and on one occasion holding a gun to his own head.

Ms Cairns said Dean-Netscher had once locked the victim in a room for 15 minutes.

The abuse came to a head on July 27, 2019, when Dean-Netscher threatened the woman with two axes and called the police on himself.

Dean-Netscher wiped away tears as Ms Cairns read the victim's statement to the court, in which she described struggling to cope with everything she had been subjected to.

Remorse

Rob Edwards, defending, said Dean-Netscher was full of "regret and remorse" for what he had done and accepted full responsibility.

Dean-Netscher was brought to court having spent five months in prison on remand.

Judge Anthony Lowe said: "This offence is a relatively new addition to the statute book and it is long overdue.

"You are a manipulative man and you need to know who you are in order to avoid doing it again.

"I'm not entirely sure you have admitted to yourself in reality what you are and what you have done."

Dean-Netscher, formerly of New Street, St Georges, but now of no fixed address, was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, during which time he must complete 25 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol course.

A restraining order was also imposed, stopping him contacting the victim and two other people indefinitely.