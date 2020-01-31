Patient jailed for attack on Newtown doctor

Kieran Wilkins, 21, of Ffordd Eglwys, Newtown, who left Dr Alan Porter with a cut and swollen lip had to be restrained by another patient and staff at the town’s medical practice until police arrived.

Prosecutor Ryan Rothwell said the incident happened in December when Wilkins became abusive.

The barrister said Dr Porter had asked him to leave and put his hand on the defendant’s shoulder to guide him towards the door. But the GP was pushed and Wilkins also hurled a chair against a wall, Caernarfon crown court heard.

Twelve days later, while on bail, Wilkins went on a night out with a chair leg in his jacket. He struggled with police and spat on an officer's knee, the prosecutor added.

Wilkins admitted assaulting two emergency workers, possessing an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Ffion Tomos, defending, said Wilkins was “troubled” but had sought mental health support and drug rehabilitation on remand at Berwyn prison, Wrexham.

“He accepts a term of imprisonment is inevitable,” she added.

Judge Nicola Jones jailed Wilkins for 16 months and made a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting the doctor or visiting the surgery.

“You have taken steps to rehabilitate yourself in custody,” the judge remarked.