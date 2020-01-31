Oswestry CCTV to be extended to industrial estates and town 'blind spots'

Number plate recognition will also fixed on the industrial estates after a crop of break-ins of businesses.

The project, organised by the Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID), has seen £22,000 of matched funding granted by Police and the Police Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion for the work.

Launched two decades ago, the Oswestry Town Council CCTV system has been hailed the best volunteer-un system in Britain, overseen by CCTV co-ordinator Jim Stafford.

BID manager Adele Nightingale said: "The new cameras in town are designed to protect businesses and the general public by filling in significant blind spots.

"Extending into the industrial estates with cameras featuring number-plate recognition will provide a new level of security."

She said the cameras, to be in place by March this year, will be strategically placed at entrances to the estates, providing police with vital evidence should business premises be targeted.

"We have also upgraded the infrastructure at Oswestry Police Station to accommodate the additional cameras and purchased two deployable units to monitor any particular hot spots," she said.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor John Price, added: “We are pleased that the BID has succeeded in obtaining match funding from the PCC to extend the existing award-winning CCTV system in Oswestry. "

He said the inclusion of monitoring on the industrial estate in particular was a welcome addition.

"The BID is investing in projects and improvements which will directly benefit local businesses. This is investment which would otherwise not come forward. We at Oswestry Town Council are very proud of the CCTV system in Oswestry – it’s a great example of how things can be achieved by working together," he added.

Mr Campion said he was pleased to be working with partners to improve the CCTV system in Oswestry.

"Utilising technology like this can help reduce crimes such as anti social behaviour, drugs and violence, and ultimately make communities feel safer,” he said.

Oswestry CCTV is monitored by volunteers. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, who is of good character and has basic computer skills, can email oswestrycctv@btconnect.com for more information.