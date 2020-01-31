First apprentices join West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police was amongst the earliest forces in the country to introduce the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) programme, which sees student officers working towards a degree while carrying out the role of a police officer.

The first ever intake of student officers under the PCDA programme started with West Mercia Police this week.

The 20 new officers will be the first at West Mercia to study for a degree with Staffordshire University, whilst learning on the job.

They will undertake a series of rotations through different parts of the organisation from April.

The group will start their initial training this week, and over the next 10 weeks will learn about their basic powers including arrests, searches and criminal legislation, before gaining experience in various policing specialisms as they progress through their three year apprenticeship.

On completion of the programme, the student officers achieve a recognised and accredited degree in professional policing practice.

All the tuition fees are covered by the force.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans said: “I am delighted to be welcoming our first ever intake of police constable degree apprentices to West Mercia Police.

“We were among the early adopters of the programme, which allows student officers to combine on-the-job learning with gaining vital frontline experience across the force in a range of policing roles.

"The student officers are in uniform from day one, and following their initial training, will work across our patrol, safer neighbourhood teams and in our Criminal Investigation Department to learn practical policing, with the support of an experienced tutor constable.

“As police officers, they will get to learn new skills, meet new people and set out on a career that could see them specialise as a firearms officer, dog handler or detective, become the familiar face of the force as part of a community policing team, or progress through the ranks to become a senior leader.

"I would like to wish the first group all the very best for their future careers, and look forward to welcoming more police constable apprentices as they join us throughout the year, boosting our frontline policing presence.”

Anyone interested in a career in policing should visit westmercia.police.uk and follow the links from apply or register>careers>police officers.

The force particularly wants to hear from as diverse a range of people as possible, particularly those who are currently under-represented in West Mercia Police.