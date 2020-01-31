Father and son commended for tackling street robber

Sergeant Gareth Earp and his son, Theo, have been recognised for their parts in the arrest of Mark Anthony Jones-Morgan, who had stolen a man’s wallet in Rhayader on September 8, 2019.

Theo had told his parents how he had seen a man asking people for drugs and money two days before the incident. When he then saw him approaching and hanging around a vulnerable elderly man, he rushed home to tell his father.

Despite recovering from surgery and using crutches, Sergeant Earp headed out to find out more.

He said: “Theo was out on his bike and he came bombing home to tell us the man was back. He knew the victim was vulnerable, and was concerned that he was being followed around town.

“I got in the car and drove towards town, where I could see them together. I saw the suspect take something from the victim, and heard him shout ‘He’s got my money’.”

Jones-Morgan then turned and started running in the opposite direction. Despite being unable to walk unaided, Sergeant Earp did all he could to stop him.

“I was trying to block him in with my car, and I managed to knock him off balance,” he said.

“But when I got out of the car to chase him I remembered my foot was in a boot and I couldn’t run after him.

Detained

“When he made off, I got back in the car and followed him. I opened the car door and hit him with it, and at that point I managed to get him and detained him until the police came.”

Sergeant Earp phoned the Dyfed-Powys Police control room and informed that he had a man under arrest for robbery.

Jones-Morgan was found to have the victim’s wallet in his possession, and was said to have threatened the victim by saying he had a gun.

He was arrested, charged with robbery and was sentenced to a jail term.

Sergeant Earp, a father-of-three, said he was proud of his son for recognising suspicious behaviour and feeling compelled to report it.

“He is only 12, but he knew something wasn’t right,” he said.

“I’m really proud that he took the time to notice what was going on, and to come home and tell us. It shows he is thinking about vulnerable people out and about.”