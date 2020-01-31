Burglar gets nine years for string of break-ins

Anthony Moffat, 36, targeted a house in Llanymynech as well as addresses across Shropshire and Worcestershire between June and July last year.

Moffat, from the Kidderminster, was arrested on September 21 following an investigation lead by the Proactive team at Shrewsbury station.

Det Ch Insp Mike Nally, from West Mercia Police, said: “We are delighted to see such a good result from the hard work of our team bringing this perpetrator to justice.

"Our officers in Shrewsbury worked efficiently and effectively and supported officers from our border force Dyfed-Powys to bring together a strong case to put before the CPS.

“This sentence should be seen as a warning to others that crimes are taken seriously and force borders do not hinder these investigations.”

Moffat, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to nine charges at Worcester Crown Court.

Powys Commander Ifan Charles said: “I hope this sentence of nine years will send a clear message to criminals that we will take action against those that prey on our communities.

"Officers worked extremely hard to identify the offender and to prepare a comprehensive case of evidence which was brought before the court and resulted in this sentence."