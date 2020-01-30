Shrewsbury woman gained £750 after doctoring sick note from GP

Sarah Matthews, 24, had been receiving employment allowance after receiving a note from her doctor, but rather than return to her GP for a new one, she made a forgery to cover her for three months.

When she handed in the note at JobCentre Plus in Shrewsbury, the clerk dealing with her became suspicious. Calls were made to check the note's authenticity, and it transpired that Matthews' doctor wasn't working on the day the form was "signed".

What Matthews had done was create a photocopy of the note with the date deleted, so she could insert a fresh date to marry up with the time she wanted payment.

Matthews, who was known as Stephanie Challinor before changing her name via deed poll, returned to her GP and legitimately started receiving employment allowance again straight after the period she fraudulently claimed for.

Prosecutor Jamie Scott told Shrewsbury Crown Court that the total amount Matthews illegally benefited by was £760.97, and added: "If she had been fit to work but was unable to find work, she would have been entitled to job seekers allowance, although the amount would have been less."

Matthews, of Castle Forgate, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to making or supplying articles to be used to commit fraud.

The court heard from a representative from the probation service, who said Matthews had a difficult upbringing in care from the age of eight to 18, and several difficult relationships.

Rob Edwards, defending, added: "She had one of the most traumatic childhoods one could possibly imagine."

Judge Peter Barrie told Matthews: "I'm sure that it is right that you knew what you were doing and you knew it was wrong."

He sentenced her to an 18-month community order and 25 rehabilitation activity days.