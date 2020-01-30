Police appeal for witnesses after car crashes into shop

A silver Renault Clio hit the Premier Stores shop in Llanwrtyd Wells at 12.25am on Friday, January 24.

Dyfed-Powys Police said significant damage was caused to the building.

It is believed that the vehicle and its occupants has been in the Built Wells area on the evening of January 23.

Anyone with information should contact the serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting the reference DP-20200124-002.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org