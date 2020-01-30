Carlsberg to face prosecution over Bridgnorth engineer's death at brewery

David Chandler, 45, a married father of two, died after an ammonia leak while he was working to remove a compressor at Carlsberg's brewery in Northampton.

His colleague, 56-year-old David Beak, was also seriously injured following what the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) described as "a large, uncontrolled release of ammonia from the site's refrigeration system".

The HSE said that a number of other people, including emergency service personnel, required medical observation after the incident on November 9, 2016.

Mr Chandler's inquest, held in 2018, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

The HSE said that Carlsberg Supply Company UK Ltd, based in Bridge Street, Northampton, will face charges under Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and Regulation 3(1) of the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999.

Crowley Carbon UK Ltd, the principal contractor of an energy efficiency project being undertaken at the time, based at Station Approach, Marlow, Buckinghamshire will also face charges under Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The first hearing will take place on Friday, March 6, at Birmingham Magistrates Court.