Jailed: Burglar stole from dying man in his house

Without saying a word to the victim – who has brain cancer and relies on carers and nurses – he counted the £25.50 cash in front of him and left.

The 68-year-old victim, who was helpless, shouted after him – and a neighbour who realised what was going on saw him get on a bus.

That neighbour drove to the next bus stop, went onboard and challenged Bird who refused to get off. Not wanting to make a scene in front of passengers including children the neighbour backed off.

But police stopped the bus minutes later and arrested Bird.

'Despicable'

At Mold Crown Court, Bird, 40, of Glaslyn, Plas Madoc, Acrefair near Wrexham, was jailed for three years and nine months after he admitted burglary at nearby Hampden Way on December 20.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said Bird may not have realised how vulnerable his victim was before he entered his home – but once he saw him he would have been immediately aware – but deliberately targeted him at that stage.

Bird – who had 133 previous convictions including burglary and robbery – faced a minimum three-year sentence but the judge said that was not enough.

Judge Rowlands told Bird: “To say your behaviour was mean is a gross under-statement.

“Your behaviour was quite despicable and would cause right thinking people to ask themselves how you could possibly sink so low.”