Teen accused of killing father with single punch cleared of manslaughter

The jury at Mold Crown Court took two and three quarter hours to come to their verdict in respect of Matthew Curtis, 18.

He was alleged to have killed Philip James Long who was on a night out with his wife when he lost his life.

The prosecution said he was a Good Samaritan who tried to stop a fight among young people – but was punched, hit his head on the floor and died of his injuries.

But the defendant said that he punched him fearing he was about to assault his friend.

Curtis wept with relief and shook in the dock at Mold Crown Court when the not guilty verdict was returned.

The jury heard how Mr Long died from a single punch on a surprise night out with his wife for their second wedding anniversary.

Curtis, of Fairwood Drive, Gwersyllt denied a manslaghter charge.

He claimed he punched the deceased to save his friend from being assaulted. He insisted his actions were reasonable and proportionate and he never intended to hurt Mr Long or cause him serious injury.