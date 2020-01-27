Police warning over Facebook scam

The victim's account is used to con people into depositing money into a fake account.

Police today warned people to stay aware, and said that businesses have also been targeted.

Detective Jon Cooper, of West Mercia Police, said: "The fraudsters are doing this by hacking a victim’s account and then messaging the victim’s ‘friends’ asking them to lend them some money, normally around £400, and depositing the money in the fake account.

"Some local people’s businesses have also been targeted by hackers accessing a victim's Facebook account.

“Sadly, some of these attempts have been successful and naturally the victims are feeling violated and taken advantage of.

"I would please urge everyone to be vigilant of this scam and to never digitally deposit money to anyone’s account without confirming in person if possible it is in fact someone they know.

“Some online scams are very clever and very convincing, however there are steps you can take to help protect yourself."

Detective Cooper suggested making stronger passwords made up of a mixture of letters, numbers and punctuation.

He said if an online bargain seems too good to be true, it probably is.