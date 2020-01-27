Advertising
Cordon in place as police deal with Shrewsbury incident
Police have put a cordon in place in the Sundorne area of Shrewsbury as officers deal with an incident where a man has threatened to harm himself.
There are reports of a number of police in the Sandhurst Meadows area of the town, in response to the incident, with a force negotiator also present.
A cordon has been put in place while officers try to help the man.
A spokesman for the force said: "At around 3.50pm today officers were called to a private address in Sandhurst Meadows, Shrewsbury, to reports of a man threatening to harm himself.
"A cordon is in place whilst officers, including a force negotiator, work at the scene to bring the matter to a safe resolution."
