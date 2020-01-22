Warning after laser shone at Boeing 737 above Shropshire

It follows an incident on Monday where a laser was shone in the direction of a Boeing 737, 10 miles to the north west of Shawbury.

West Mercia Police said the beam did not hit the cockpit or pilots.

Shropshire Safer Communities chief inspector, Mark Reilly, said: “I cannot stress enough the dangers of shining a laser at an aircraft or any other vehicle.

"If the beam catches the pilot or driver in the eye they could be momentarily blinded with the consequences catastrophic.”

It is an offence under Section 1 of the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act 2018 to shine or direct a laser beam towards a vehicle with the maximum penalty imprisonment of up to five years, an unlimited fine, or both.