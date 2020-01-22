Menu

Advertising

Survey on use of ANPR launched by West Mercia Police

By Aimee Jones | Crime | Published:

West Mercia Police have launched an online survey about the use of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology across the region.

An ANPR camera. Pic: Vysionics

The survey aims to give local communities, as well as those who travel through the region, a chance to voice their views and understanding of how ANPR is used to tackle crime.

The technology is used to help detect, deter and disrupt criminality at a local, force, regional and national level, including tackling travelling criminals, organised crime groups and terrorists.

ANPR provides lines of enquiry and evidence in the investigation of crime and is used by forces throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The aim of the survey, which runs for six weeks, is to develop a broader view of public perceptions.

To take part visit snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=157918005292

Crime News News Motors Transport
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News