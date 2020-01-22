Survey on use of ANPR launched by West Mercia Police

The survey aims to give local communities, as well as those who travel through the region, a chance to voice their views and understanding of how ANPR is used to tackle crime.

The technology is used to help detect, deter and disrupt criminality at a local, force, regional and national level, including tackling travelling criminals, organised crime groups and terrorists.

ANPR provides lines of enquiry and evidence in the investigation of crime and is used by forces throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The aim of the survey, which runs for six weeks, is to develop a broader view of public perceptions.

To take part visit snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=157918005292